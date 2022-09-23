Olivares went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Twins.
Olivares took Josh Winder deep in the fourth inning to record his fourth home run of the season. He returned from a two-month absence on Sept. 17 and has gone 6-for-19 with three doubles, three runs scored and two RBI since. Overall, Olivares has a .305/.357/.466 line across 129 plate appearances on the season.
