Fermin underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured left middle finger, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Fermin suffered the injury last Friday on a catcher's interference call. He is certainly done for the season, but the hope is that he will be fully healthy by the time spring training rolls around. It's an unfortunate ending to what has been a nice season for Fermin, who batted .281/.321/.461 with nine home runs over 235 plate appearances in 2023. The 28-year-old has positioned himself to open 2024 as Salvador Perez's backup again, or perhaps even take over as starter if the Royals decide to trade Perez over the winter.