Fermin went 2-for-3 with one double and one run in Sunday's win against the White Sox.

Fermin has totaled 15 at-bats with two runs and three hits over five games played as the main backup to starting catcher Salvador Perez. The 28-year-old hasn't built upon his solid .782 OPS from the 2023 campaign, as Fermin has just a .467 OPS through the small sample this year.