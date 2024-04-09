Fermin went 2-for-3 with one double and one run in Sunday's win against the White Sox.
Fermin has totaled 15 at-bats with two runs and three hits over five games played as the main backup to starting catcher Salvador Perez. The 28-year-old hasn't built upon his solid .782 OPS from the 2023 campaign, as Fermin has just a .467 OPS through the small sample this year.
