Padres' Freddy Fermin: Snaps power drought Saturday

Fermin went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI In a 6-5 win against the Giants on Saturday.

Fermin turned a one-run deficit into a one-run lead with a two-run blast in the fourth inning. He added another RBI with a single in the sixth. The backstop homered in three straight games in early June, but since then he had gone 20 straight contests without a long ball, batting a meager .191 with zero RBI during that span. Fermin has been splitting time with Luis Campusano behind the plate -- each player has started four of San Diego's past eight games.