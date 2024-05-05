Fermin will start at catcher and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Fermin will be behind the dish for the fifth time in seven games while Salvador Perez gets a day off from catching and serves as the Royals' designated hitter. Nelson Velazquez has served as the Royals' primary DH all season, but he's been occupying more of a part-time role of late as manager Matt Quartaro has look to make room in the lineup for Fermin, who has gone 5-for-18 with a solo home run and three walks over his last six games.