Fermin (finger) was transferred to the 60-day injured list from the 10-day IL on Monday.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for fellow catcher Tyler Cropley, whose contract was selected from Omaha. Fermin had already been ruled out for the season following surgery last week to repair a fractured left middle finger.
