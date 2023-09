Fermin was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right middle finger Saturday.

The Royals haven't given a timeline for Fermin's return, but given the timing, the injury seemingly has a good chance of being season-ending. If that's the case, Fermin will end the year with a .281/.321/.461 line in 70 games, good for a 107 wRC+. Tyler Cropley was called up to take his place on the roster and provide additional catching depth.