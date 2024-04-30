Fermin went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Monday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Fermin started behind the dish due to Salvador Perez getting the day off. Fermin notched his second multi-hit game of the campaign and his eighth-inning solo home run off Erik Swanson marked Fermin's 10th career long ball. In 47 plate appearances, Fermin is slashing .227/.277/.318 and is striking out at a 10.6 percent clip.