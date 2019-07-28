Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Clobbered again by Cleveland
Sparkman (3-7) took the loss Saturday, surrendering eight runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over five innings while striking out four as the Royals were routed 9-1 by Cleveland.
The right-hander may never want to see Cleveland in the opposition dugout again -- in three starts against them this year, Sparkman's been tagged for 18 runs and eight homers in 16.1 innings. Toss those outings out, and he would have a respectable 4.26 ERA. Instead, he'll carry a 5.25 ERA and 47:21 K:BB through 84 innings into his next start Friday in Minnesota.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...