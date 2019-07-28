Sparkman (3-7) took the loss Saturday, surrendering eight runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over five innings while striking out four as the Royals were routed 9-1 by Cleveland.

The right-hander may never want to see Cleveland in the opposition dugout again -- in three starts against them this year, Sparkman's been tagged for 18 runs and eight homers in 16.1 innings. Toss those outings out, and he would have a respectable 4.26 ERA. Instead, he'll carry a 5.25 ERA and 47:21 K:BB through 84 innings into his next start Friday in Minnesota.