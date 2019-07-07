Sparkman (2-5) allowed four runs on nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Nationals on Saturday.

The 27-year-old pitched better than he did in his last outing, but that's not saying much, as he yielded eight runs in three frames. Sparkman's season ERA rose for the third straight appearance. He is 0-2 with a 10.43 ERA during his last three starts. Sparkman is 2-5 with a 5.18 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 64.1 innings.