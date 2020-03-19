Royals' Hunter Dozier: Set for outfield role

Dozier started in the outfield in 9 of his 10 Cactus League games before the suspension of spring training.

It was reported in December the 28-year-old would work as Kansas City's primary right fielder in 2020 after the team acquired Maikel Franco, and the team was following through on that plan in spring training. Dozier made 20 appearances in right field last season, but he primarily played third base (100 games). Dozier had a .279/.348/.522 slash line with 26 home runs in 2019, and regardless of where he plays in the field, he figures to be near the top of the order for the Royals once the season eventually gets under way.