Royals' Jakob Junis: Earns third win
Junis (3-2) allowed two runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks across 6.1 innings in a victory against the Rays on Wednesday.
The Rays had baserunners in five of the seven innings in which Junis took the mound, but the right-hander limited the Rays to only two runs from a double in the second. Junis had a tough start to the year, but he's yielded only three runs in his last 11.1 innings (2.38 ERA) over his most recent two starts. Overall, he is 3-2 with a 5.12 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 38.2 innings this year. His next outing is scheduled for Sunday at the Tigers.
