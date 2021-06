Junis (2-3) allowed one earned run on two hits across one inning, picking up the win over the Twins on Thursday.

Junis entered the seventh inning with a one-run lead. He surrendered the lead on a solo home run by Josh Donaldson. Ultimately, he got the win once the Royals retook the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. The 28-year-old has struggled this season with a 5.19 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP in 34.2 innings. He has a 9.1 K/9 and a 2.9 BB/9.