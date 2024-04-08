McArthur secured his second save of the season Sunday against the White Sox. He pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing a walk and a hit while striking out two.

McArthur gave the White Sox a glimpse of hope by allowing the White Sox to bring the winning run to the plate, but he shut the door on the series by striking out Dominic Fletcher. McArthur converted both save chances over the weekend due in part to Will Smith's early struggles this season and should be in line to be the Royals' primary closer going forward while he's getting the job done.