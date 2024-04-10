McArthur (1-0) earned the win after he pitched two scoreless innings, giving up one hit while striking out two batters in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Astros.

McArthur entered the contest in the top of the ninth inning with the score tied at 3-3, setting the Astros down in order. He returned for the top of the 10th frame, working around a two-out single by Jeremy Pena to keep the game tied while also picking up a pair of strikeouts. The Royals then walked it off with an RBI-single by Salvador Perez in the bottom of the frame, giving McArthur his first win of the 2024 campaign. The right-hander now owns a 5.40 ERA with seven strikeouts over 6.2 innings in six appearances with Kansas City this season while also going 2-for-3 on save opportunities.