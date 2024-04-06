McArthur picked up the save Friday against the White Sox. He pitched two-thirds of an inning with no strikeouts.

McArthur entered with one out in the top of the ninth inning after Royals closer Will Smith opened the frame and struggled. Smith struck out Yoan Moncada before yielding a double and a walk. McArthur replaced Smith and induced a double-play groundball off Andrew Vaughn to earn his first save. Will Smith has pitched poorly to open the season, leaving plenty of room for McArthur to seize the closer job in Kansas City.