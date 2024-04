McArthur earned the save Wednesday against Toronto, allowing one hit and no walks with two strikeouts over a scoreless inning.

McArthur converted on his sixth consecutive save chance, keeping the Blue Jays off the scoreboard after entering the game with the Royals ahead by one run. He's rebounded from a rocky start to 2024 and hasn't allowed a run since April 3 (eight appearances), with 11 strikeouts over 9.2 innings in that stretch.