McArthur earned the save in Wednesday's opening game against the White Sox, allowing one hit while recording a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

After allowing four runs in his first three outings this season, McArthur's rebounded with six consecutive scoreless appearances as he improves to 4-for-5 in save chances with a 3.72 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB through his first 9.2 innings this year. While Will Smith could still see the occasional save chance against left-handers, the 27-year-old McArthur appears to be the go-to closing option in Kansas City.