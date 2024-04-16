McArthur picked up the save Monday against the White Sox. He pitched one shutout inning with two strikeouts.

McArthur loves pitching against the White Sox, as all three of his saves on the season have come against Chicago. After a shaky start to the season, he has now tossed five scoreless outings over 5.2 innings. McArthur looks to have fully supplanted Will Smith from the closer's role as the veteran lefty had plenty of rest coming into Monday, but Royals manager Matt Quatraro clearly favored McArthur in the save situation.