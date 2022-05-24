Payamps tossed 2.1 scoreless innings Monday versus the Diamondbacks. He allowed a hit and a walk while logging two strikeouts.
Payamps was needed in a multi-inning capacity after starter Zack Greinke allowed seven runs in 3.2 innings. In his last four outings, Payamps has tossed 10.2 scoreless innings, allowing just five hits and two walks in that span. It's an improvement for him to cut down on the baserunners he's allowed -- the right-hander now sports a 1.31 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB across 20.2 innings overall in 12 appearances.