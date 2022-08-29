Bowlan was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
Bowlan threw five scoreless innings for Double-A Northwest Arkansas versus Springfield on Sunday. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out two. Bowlan's made six starts at the Double-A level since returning from Tommy John surgery, though he's struggled to a 6.48 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB over 25 innings. Sunday's outing matched his longest of the season at any level, and it may signal he's feeling more comfortable on the mound after the lengthy rehab process.
