Lopez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Angels, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over 3.2 innings while striking out two.

The right-hander got handed a 7-1 lead after three innings, but Lopez couldn't find the plate and threw only 37 of 77 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. He'll take a 5.08 ERA and 31:12 K:BB through 32.2 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Rays.