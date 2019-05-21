The Royals promoted Bubic from Low-A Lexington to High-A Wilmington on Tuesday.

Bubic will move on to his third minor-league stop since being selected with the 40th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft. The southpaw faced little resistance from South Atlantic League hitters through the first two months of the season, posting a 2.08 ERA and 0.89 WHIP to go with an eye-popping 75 strikeouts in 47.2 innings.

