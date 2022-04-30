Bubic (0-2) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on four hits over five inning as the Royals got routed 12-2 by the Yankees. He struck out three without walking a batter.

Three of the four hits off Bubic went for extra bases, including back-to-back jacks by Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning. This was arguably the best outing of the season so far for the southpaw, but Bubic's 10.50 ERA, 2.08 WHIP and 8:9 K:BB through 12 innings will mark him as a very unappealing fantasy option until he can show some consistency.