Duda is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

With a lefty (Martin Perez) on the bump for Minnesota, Duda will retreat to the bench while Whit Merrifield picks up a start at first base. Upon returning from the injured list Thursday, Duda started in the first two games of the series, going 0-for-6 with two strikeouts.