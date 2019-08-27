The Braves released Duda from his minor-league contract Tuesday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

Duda signed with Atlanta earlier this month with the hope of making enough of an impression at Triple-A Gwinnett to earn a September callup. The 33-year-old was unsuccessful in that endeavor, batting just .140 in 16 games with Gwinnett while striking out in 30.9 percent of his plate appearances. Duda seems unlikely to surface elsewhere before the 2019 campaign ends and could opt for retirement this winter.

