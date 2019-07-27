Duda was designated for assignment by the Royals on Saturday.

Duda has struggled to a lackluster .169/.206/.322 slash line in 21 games since returning from a back injury in June, prompting the Royals to remove the veteran slugger from their 40-man roster. Ryan O'Hearn was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move and should replace Duda as a lefty swinging option at first base for Kansas City.

