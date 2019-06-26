Duda went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Cleveland.

The 33-year-old last left the yard April 16, spending much of the time in between on the IL with a back injury. Duda is slashing only .164/.267/.315 with three homers and 12 RBI in 27 games, and he's clinging to a platoon/bench role for a Kansas City squad that has little to play for in 2019.

