Lucas Duda: Cut loose by KC
The Royals granted Duda his unconditional release Monday.
After the Royals designating Duda for assignment over the weekend, none of the league's other 29 teams were willing to put in a waiver claim for the first baseman/designated hitter, who slashed .171/.252/.324 across 119 plate appearances with the big club. The prospect of an outright assignment to Triple-A Omaha apparently wasn't appealing to Duda, so he'll likely look to latch with a different organization on a minor-league deal. Hitting for power and getting on-base at a healthy clip have always been Duda's core skills, but with the 33-year-old slipping significantly in both areas the past two seasons, it's possible that his time in the big leagues may be over.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start