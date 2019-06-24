Duda is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Indians.

Duda has recorded just two hits in 20 at-bats in his seven games since returning from the 10-day injured list earlier this month. He may not even be a strong-side platoon player at this point, as he'll sit in favor of Cheslor Cuthbert on Monday, despite the fact that the Royals are facing a right-handed starting pitcher (Adam Plutko).