Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Garcia is starting to come around at the plate, going 4-for-17 (.235) over his last four contests following a five-game slump. The third baseman has already matched his homer total from last season (four), which took him 123 games to accumulate in 2023. He's added four steals, 15 RBI, 10 runs scored and a .178/.224/.367 slash line over 98 plate appearances so far, but he remains intriguing in fantasy for his speed.