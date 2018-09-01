Viloria was recalled from High-A Wilmington on Saturday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Viloria makes the jump from High-A without yet touching Double-A or Triple-A as the Royals need some catching depth with Salvador Perez battling a thumb injury. Perez is expected to be unavailable for about a week, which should provide the 21-year-old a couple opportunities to start behind the plate. Viloria had a .260/.342/.360 slash line in 358 at-bats with the Blue Rocks this season.

