Viloria was released by the Angels on June 2, per Taylor Blake Ward of AngelsWin.com.

Los Angeles signed Viloria to a minor-league deal May 11 but let him go less than a month later. The 26-year-old backstop played in 10 games for the organization's Triple-A affiliate, slashing .167/.265/.33 with a home run and an RBI. He's logged time in the majors in parts of five different seasons, compiling a .198/.270/.279 slash line with three long balls and 24 RBI over 103 contests between the Royals, Rangers and Guardians. Viloria will presumably try to find a new landing spot with a club in need of catching depth.