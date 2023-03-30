The Guardians selected Viloria's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
Cleveland is carrying three catchers on the Opening Day roster, with Viloria joining Mike Zunino and Cam Gallagher. Neither Viloria nor Gallagher are expected to play much.
