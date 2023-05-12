Viloria signed a minor-league deal with the Angels on Thursday.
Viloria began the season with the Guardians but was designated for assignment May 1. Max Stassi (personal/hip) and Chad Wallach (concussion) are both sidelined, so Viloria could get a look with the big-league club in the near future. For now, he's been assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake.
More News
-
Meibrys Viloria: Hits open market•
-
Guardians' Meibrys Viloria: Moves off 40-man roster•
-
Guardians' Meibrys Viloria: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Guardians' Meibrys Viloria: Likely to make club out of camp•
-
Guardians' Meibrys Viloria: Joins Cleveland•
-
Giants' Meibrys Viloria: Designated for assignment•