Viloria elected free agency Monday.
After being moved off the Guardians' 40-man roster and 26-man active roster last week and then clearing waivers, Viloria has chosen to seek opportunities elsewhere rather than reporting to Cleveland's Triple-A affiliate in Columbus. The 26-year-old catcher appeared in just 10 games and logged four plate appearances while he was with the big club for the first month of the season.
