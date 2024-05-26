Wacha (4-5) allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out seven over six-plus innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Rays.

Wacha was perfect through five innings and pitched around two baserunners in the sixth. He then gave up two hits to start the seventh, and John Schreiber allowed both runners plus two more to come around to score. Despite the loss, this was Wacha's fourth straight quality start and his sixth such outing of the season. He's pitched to a 4.31 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 54:19 K:BB through 62.2 innings over 11 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home versus his most recent former team, the Padres.