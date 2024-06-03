The Royals are hopeful that Wacha, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a small, non-displaced fracture in his left foot, will be able to rejoin the active roster in 3-to-4 weeks, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Though he's without an official timeline for a return, Wacha at least looks poised to avoid surgery to address the injury, which he sustained when he was hit by a line drive in the first inning of his start Friday against the Padres. According to MLB.com, Wacha will be able to play catch on a knee to help keep his arm conditioned, but a firmer target date won't come into focus until the soreness in his fractured foot subsides and he's able to put full weight on the leg when he throws. He'll be limited to light catch for the next 7-to-10 days before potentially increasing his baseball activities after that, according to Goldberg.