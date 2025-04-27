Wacha (1-3) earned the win Saturday over the Astros, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six over six shutout innings.

This was Wacha's best start of the campaign so far, with six innings and six strikeouts both being season highs. He walked multiple batters for the fourth time in six starts but didn't allow a runner to get past second base en route to his first win of the season. Wacha hasn't pitched poorly, posting a 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB across 32 over six starts. His 3.4 BB/9 is elevated compared to recent seasons -- he posted a 2.4 BB/9 last year and his highest in the last four years is the 2.9 mark he posted in 2023 with the Padres. If he can get that area under control, Wacha should again be a reliable innings eater in the middle of the Royals' rotation. The right-hander's next start is projected to be at Baltimore.