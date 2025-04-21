Wacha did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Tigers, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

The 33-year-old looked sharper in this 89-pitch performance, generating an impressive 14 whiffs while scattering seven singles. The Tigers plated both runs against Wacha in a four-hit fifth inning. Despite not completing six innings in any outing to qualify for a quality start this season, Wacha has been respectable, pitching to a 4.15 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB across 26 innings. He is currently scheduled to draw his next start against the Astros at home next weekend.