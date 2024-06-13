Wacha (foot) completed a three-inning simulated game Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Royals will wait and see how Wacha feels Friday following the sim game before deciding on his next steps, but the right-hander will most likely head out on a minor-league rehab assignment if he's not feeling any renewed discomfort in his fractured left foot. If Wacha is cleared to make a rehab start Monday or Tuesday, he could be an option to return from the 15-day injured list and slot back into the Kansas City rotation next weekend.