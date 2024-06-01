Wacha was wearing a walking boot on his left foot following Friday's loss to the Padres, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Wacha took a 90-mph line drive off his left foot during the first at-bat of Friday's contest. He was able to remain in the game and pitch 5.1 innings of two-run ball while logging two strikeouts, but it definitely seems like his shot to the foot bothered him. The 32-year-old right-hander said after the game that he will undergo imaging Saturday, at which point he and the Royals will have a better idea of how severe the damage is.