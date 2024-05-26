Anderson walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 7-4 extra-innings win over the Rays.

Regular closer James McArthur worked the ninth and 10th innings, leaving the save chance to Anderson once the Royals pulled ahead in the 11th. Anderson got the job done with his third straight scoreless outing, though he has allowed four runs with a 4:6 K:BB over his last 5.1 innings. The right-hander has an acceptable 3.93 ERA for the year, but his 1.75 WHIP and 12:12 K:BB through 18.1 innings aren't great. Anderson has added a 2-1 record and two holds while seeing little high-leverage work, a situation that's unlikely to improve for him now that Carlos Hernandez is back from a shoulder injury.