Anderson (1-1) allowed a hit and struck out one without walking a batter over a scoreless inning, earning the win in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.

Anderson pitched the seventh inning and became the pitcher of record when Salvador Perez put the Royals ahead with a two-run home run in the eighth. It's been feast or famine for Anderson so far -- he has five scoreless outings and two games where he's given up two runs. He's sporting a 3:4 K:BB and a 2.00 WHIP over six innings, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him continue working as a middle reliever most of the time.