Anderson signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Anderson made 12 appearances in the majors for Colorado in 2025, turning in a 6.14 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 14.2 innings. He'll receive a chance to redeem himself during spring training with the A's, but he'll most likely report to Triple-A Las Vegas to begin the 2026 season.