Anderson signed a contract with the Mariners on Sunday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The veteran right-hander elected free agency after being optioned to Triple-A by the Rockies on Friday, and it didn't take long for him to latch on with a new organization. It's unclear if Anderson joined Seattle on a major-league or minor-league deal, but it's worth noting that he wasn't exactly pitching well for Colorado with a 6.14 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB across 14.2 innings this year.