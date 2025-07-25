Rockies' Nick Anderson: Contract selected
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies selected Anderson's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.
The right-hander joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in late May and will now receive his first look in the majors in 2025. Anderson didn't pitch particularly well in 14 appearances for Albuquerque with a 5.11 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB over 12.1 innings.
