The Rockies selected Anderson's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

The right-hander joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in late May and will now receive his first look in the majors in 2025. Anderson didn't pitch particularly well in 14 appearances for Albuquerque with a 5.11 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB over 12.1 innings.