The Rockies optioned Anderson to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Anderson will give up his spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen to right-hander Victor Vodnik (personal), who was reinstated from the paternity list. After getting called up from Triple-A on Friday, Anderson made his Rockies debut in Saturday's 18-0 loss to Baltimore, serving up five earned runs on six hits over one inning of relief.