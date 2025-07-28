Rockies' Nick Anderson: Sent back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies optioned Anderson to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.
Anderson will give up his spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen to right-hander Victor Vodnik (personal), who was reinstated from the paternity list. After getting called up from Triple-A on Friday, Anderson made his Rockies debut in Saturday's 18-0 loss to Baltimore, serving up five earned runs on six hits over one inning of relief.
