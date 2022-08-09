Loftin was promoted from Double-A Northwest Arkansas to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Loftin played in 90 games at Double-A this year, posting a respectable .267/.352/.419 slash line with 12 home runs, 24 stolen bases, 47 RBI and 78 runs scored. He'll get a chance to test the waters at the highest level of the minors for the last few weeks of the season. A natural shortstop, Loftin is versatile around the diamond, and he'll likely be playing away from that position once he makes it to the majors with Bobby Witt the long-term fixture at shortstop for the Royals.