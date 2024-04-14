Loftin went 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Mets.

Loftin has seen most of his playing time at second base this season, sharing the keystone with Adam Frazier. After logging just two hits and one RBI over his first eight games, Loftin has found his swing a bit with three hits and five RBI across his last two contests. He's batting .250 with six RBI, five runs scored and no extra-base hits or stolen bases through 26 plate appearances. Loftin may drop into a utility role or lose his 26-man roster spot altogether once Michael Massey (back) is activated from the injured list.